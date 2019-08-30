Hayes obit

James Danny Hayes, age 72 of Chipley, passed from this life on August 27, 2019 after injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Danny was born on September 16, 1946 in Chipley, Florida to George Henry and Willa Marie Long Hayes. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Danny served in the United States Navy and worked as a Deputy for Washington County Sheriffs Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Loette Hayes of Chipley, Florida; one son: Derek Hayes and wife Terisa of Chipley, Florida; one daughter: Tara Adkison and husband Jared of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Nina Strickland and husband Jerry of Chipley, Florida, Nell Cook and husband Bill of Dothan, Ala; six grandchildren: Chelsea Leigh Bush and husband Lance, Jamey Hayes and wife Kaylah, Nathan Adkison, Allison Tramell and husband Christopher, MaryBeth Adkison, Harrison Adkison; four great grandchildren: Ella Mae Bush, JD Hayes, Gatlin Hayes, Nolan Tramell.

Funeral service will be held 3P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley with Rev. Dale Worley officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.