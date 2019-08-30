Gross obit

Robert Junior Gross, 76 of Cottondale, passed from this life on August 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Junior was born on September 18, 1942 in Wausau, Florida to Robert E. Lee Gross and Nella Hendrix. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Junior had worked locally as a handyman and truck driver during his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Nella Gross.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn Gross of Cottondale, FL; two sons: Robert Junior Gross II (Belinda) of Chipley, FL, Chris Gross (Kim) of Cottondale, FL; step daughter: Betty Treadway (Mark) of Malone, FL; three brothers: Bill Gross (Linda) of Tallahassee, FL, Ray Gross of Tallahassee, FL, Edward Gross of Panama City, FL; sister: Joanne Hill of Marianna, FL; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10A.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Billy C. Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8P.M. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida.