Adams obit

Jean Adams, age 83 of Panama City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019 at PruittHealth surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born on September 21, 1935 in Bournemouth, England to John and Ethel Hurford Jarvis. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 53 years since coming from England. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Ethel Jarvis; beloved husband: Lowell Earnest Adams; sister: Joyce Cartee; grandson: Loren Randall Green.

She is survived by her three sons: John Adams of Panama City, FL, Craig Adams (Tami) of Youngstown, FL, Mike Adams of Westville, FL; two daughters: Cheryl Cockrell (Bill) of Lynn Haven, FL, Elisa Green (Ricky) of Bonnieville, KY; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.