Friends of the Library

The Friends of the Washington County Library welcome all friends to the monthly meeting Thursday, September 5, 12-1:00 p.m. at the John Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

Program: As a US Navy veteran with 20 years of service, Annette Lanham, has lived in 5 countries, sailed across 3 oceans, and visited 14 other countries across 4 continents. Never one to sit idle, she has been a Fire Fighter and an Emergency Medical Technician; she has received certificates in electrical wiring, basic construction, and cabinetmaking; she has an Associates of Applied Science degree in Fire and Environmental Emergency Response; and is the author of “Messages From The Sea – A Sailor’s Perspective” – a book that chronicles her experiences in the Navy.

Always a volunteer at heart, she averages over 840 community service hours per year. In 2017, she was awarded the Florida Friend of Extension award for her work in developing and teaching a “Back to Basics” series of 21 programs aimed at reviving the lost skills of our parents and grandparents – cast iron basics, meat curing and sausage making, cheese making, pressure canning to name a few.

She is Immediate Past State President for the Florida Association for Home & Community Education. As an active member of the Associated Country Women of the World, she recently authored and presented a resolution concerning pollinator protection at the ACWW Triennial Conference in Melbourne, Australia.

Married to Tim Lanham for 26 years, they reside on 20 acres with a spoiled cat and a yard full of chickens. Additionally, she assists her brother in managing approximately 350,000 migratory farm workers (what else do you call honey bees?).

President’s Message:

Hello Friends,

I hope that you have all had a peaceful, relaxing and pleasant summer despite the storms and heat.

The Library has been a very busy place this summer with many excellent programs serving the children, young people, and adults throughout the county. While we are so pleased with the enthusiastic participation that occurred this summer, the success of the programs revealed a problem that needs to be addressed immediately. We no longer have adequate space to accommodate all the activities. During our meeting on SEPTEMBER 5, Renae will present information about our summer programs as well as give us an update on the status of the state funds needed to undertake the expansion of the Library.

The Board will meet at the Library on THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, at 4:00 pm.

I am looking forward to seeing everyone on SEPTEMBER 5, 12 0’clock noon, in the Wesley Building at the Methodist Church. PLEASE BRING A GUEST and your lunch.

Regards, Pat Dickson

