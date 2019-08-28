Provost obit

Raymond Richard Provost, 76, of Marianna, Florida, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

He was born on June 20, 1943 in Greenfield, Massachusetts to Ernest and Beatrice Provost. Raymond was an exterminator for many years before his retirement in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara O. Provost; parents, Ernest and Beatrice Provost; and brother David Provost.

Raymond is survived by his daughter, Marian Gray of Marianna, Florida and granddaughter, Amber Gray of Marianna, Florida. He also leaves behind his dog, Bo.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Bishop Flavious Pittman officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.