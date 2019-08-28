Leavins obit

Ann Maureen Leavins, 79 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home in Bonifay surrounded by family.

Born Wednesday, November 29, 1939 in Leicester, England to Daniel Joseph Fox and Phyllis Mary Fox.

Surviving are sons, Dr. Daniel Leavins and wife Lisa of St. Augustine, FL and David Leavins of San Diego, CA, daughter, Debra Ford of Bonifay, FL, grandchildren, Tyler Ford, Ethan Leavins, Janelle Leavins, Brandon Leavins, Martin Leavins, one great grandchild, Aidan.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holmes County Public Library.