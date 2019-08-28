HCSO offers medication disposal site

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with CVS Health to provide the community with a location to safely dispose of unused medication.

A medication collection receptacle has been stationed in the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office lobby and is accessible to the public during administrative hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate states safely disposing of old medications is a small way the public can help combat prescription drug abuse.

“When patients leave unused medications, especially opioids, in a medicine cabinet, there is a risk those medications might be misused or diverted,” said Sheriff Tate. “This secured collection box will give the public a place to dispose of their unused or expired medications safely and will also help keep those medications out of local water systems.”

The request to install the receptacle was approved last month by the Board of Commissioners. “The Holmes County Commissioners are proud to back Sheriff Tate in this effort,” said BOCC Chairman Clint Erickson. “The board recognizes the importance of having a place to properly dispose of old medications.”

CVS has donated nearly 1,000 such receptacles to community organizations and law enforcement agencies nationwide, including to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have worked to help increase access to and awareness of safe medication disposal options in the communities we serve,” said CVS spokesperson Ian Stanton. “These collection boxes are just one way that CVS Health is working to help combat opioid misuse.”

Items accepted for disposal include: prescriptions drugs, patches, medications and ointments; over-the-counter medications; vitamins; samples; and medications for pets.

Not accepted for disposal are: non-prescription ointments, lotions or liquids; needles (sharps); inhalers; aerosol cans; hydrogen peroxide; thermometers; or medications from businesses or clinics.