Law enforcement to crack down on drunk and unsafe driving

Campbellton, Fla.- Drunk driving is one of America’s deadliest crimes – in 2018, there were nearly 1,000 alcohol related fatalities across Florida.

Labor Day is one of the deadliest times on U.S. roadways. This Labor Day law enforcement agencies in Florida, Georgia and Alabama are joining forces for “Hands Across the Border” campaign. Law enforcement will be cracking down on unsafe driving through increased traffic patrol efforts, saturation patrols and checkpoints throughout the summer.

On Thursday, August 29, officers from these three states will meet and pledge to work together this Labor Day Holiday to ensure drivers are maintaining safe speeds, not drinking and driving and always using their safety belts.

The Hands Across the Border – Labor Day Impaired Driving Campaign

10:00 a.m. – Law Enforcement Arrival Time

10:30 a.m. Press Event Start Time

Thursday, August 29, 2019

U.S. 231 Florida Welcome Center

Campbellton, FL