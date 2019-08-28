Gardening workshops

Gardening Workshops Saturday, September 21st: Fall Vegetable Gardening and Rose Propagation

Two Same Day Workshops: Choose one or both

Sustainable Rose Gardening and Propagation

      • Saturday, September 21, 9:00am-12:00pm CDT
      • Learn how to grow roses adapted to Florida’s climate, using Florida Friendly Landscaping techniques. You will also learn how to propagate roses and be able to take home your own rose cuttings, which will be ready to root
      • Light morning refreshments provided

 Fall Vegetable Gardening Techniques

      • Saturday, September 21, 1:00pm-4:00pm CDT
      • Learn how to grow a bountiful fall vegetable garden and take home fall vegetable transplants raised by the Washington County UF / IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers 
      • Try various fall vegetable recipes

Workshops are located at the UF/IFAS Extension Office of Washington County, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley – East Wing.

Cost: $10 each class

For pre-registration: Contact 850-638-6180 or mjorwat@ufl.edu

