Gardening Workshops Saturday, September 21st: Fall Vegetable Gardening and Rose Propagation
Two Same Day Workshops: Choose one or both
Sustainable Rose Gardening and Propagation
-
-
- Saturday, September 21, 9:00am-12:00pm CDT
- Learn how to grow roses adapted to Florida’s climate, using Florida Friendly Landscaping techniques. You will also learn how to propagate roses and be able to take home your own rose cuttings, which will be ready to root
- Light morning refreshments provided
-
Fall Vegetable Gardening Techniques
-
-
- Saturday, September 21, 1:00pm-4:00pm CDT
- Learn how to grow a bountiful fall vegetable garden and take home fall vegetable transplants raised by the Washington County UF / IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers
- Try various fall vegetable recipes
-
Workshops are located at the UF/IFAS Extension Office of Washington County, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley – East Wing.
Cost: $10 each class
For pre-registration: Contact 850-638-6180 or mjorwat@ufl.edu