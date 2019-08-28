Keep your eyes open downtown! They are coming! The scarecrows have begun to arrive for Chipley Garden Club’s annual Scarecrow Building Contest.

The public is invited join us at the Crafty ‘Crows Fest and to participate in the contest which will be held Saturday, September 21, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Washington County Historical Society on 7th Street (Farmers Market) in downtown Chipley. In conjunction with the scarecrow building contest, the Historical Society will be sponsoring an arts and craft fair with dozens of vendors, free craft activities for kids, and tasty treats. The farmers will have fresh produce and home-made goodies, and the history museum will be open!

Contest entries will be accepted the day of the contest and the entry fee is only $5, payable the day of the contest. Prizes include cash, ribbons, certificates, and trophies. There are three entry categories – children/youth, adults and businesses/clubs. In addition to 1st and 2nd prizes in the main categories, prizes are also awarded for People’s Choice, Garden Club Special, Funniest, Recycling, Most Unusual, Scariest, Sweetest, Most Patriotic, Most Traditional, and maybe even more!

So, mark your calendars and get busy building your scarecrow entry!

Contest rules and scarecrow contest entry forms are available by calling 260-4049. If you are interested in being a vendor at the fair, please call 638-0358. All the information is also available on-line at www.washingtoncountyhistoricalsociety.com.