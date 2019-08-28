CHS Theatre Department announces cast for fall comedy

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their fall production, Noises Off.

Following two successful afternoon of auditions, the cast includes: Noah Burdeshaw as Lloyd Dallas, Julia Shaffer as Dotty Otley, Makayla Kopinski as Belinda Blair, Gabriel Jimenez as Frederick Fellows, Nathanael Banta as Garry Lejeune, Jenna Gilmore as Brooke Ashton, Robert Kopinski as Selsdon Mowbray, Elijah Hooks as Tim Algood, and Gracie Lamb as Poppy Norton-Taylor. Alyssa Oldaker will serve as the production stage manager and Ariana Jett as assistant stage manager.

The Story: Michael Frayn’s Noises Off takes a fond look at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe’s production of Nothing On in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Frayn gives us a window into the inner workings of theatre behind the scenes, progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in the dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members in the final performance. Brimming with slapstick comedy, Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

Noises Off, written by Michael Frayn, will take the stage October 22 and 24, at 7:00 pm nightly. Tickets will go on sale at Chipley High School to the general public on Monday, October 1. Tickets will be $10 adults and $5.00/students. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

For more information, e-mail chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.