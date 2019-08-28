BCF chapel speakers challenge and motivate

Chapel services at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are always exciting and inspirational. Faculty, staff, and students enjoy the fellowship and special time of worship as invited speakers share from their experience and understanding. BCF chapel services always challenge, motivate, and encourage individuals in their walk with the Lord. Excitedly, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen takes the time in the first week of chapel to greet both new and returning students, as well as, updating any information about the summer activities or upcoming events. During this first week of chapel service, Kinchen shared from his heart an inspiring message from Romans 11 and 12 and asked the simple question, “How can we get through this?” Kinchen then answered by saying, “When we recognize who God is, and two, when we recognize who we are; that’s how we all get through this.”

In addition to the exciting first week of chapel with BCF President Kinchen, a list of all of the chapel speakers can be found on the school’s website at www.baptistcollege.edu. Chapel speakers include BCF professors, local pastors, and those in leadership positions within the Southern Baptist Convention and the Florida Baptist State Convention.

Throughout the semester, special events, musical concerts and recitals, and exciting services are held on the BCF campus to include the Missions Conference (October 7-9), Holiday Heritage Festival (November 22), and Student Preaching (November 19). Motivating chapel services are held in the R.G. Lee Chapel on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each week at 10:00 a.m. (CST). Each of the services provide an opportunity for spiritual growth and a chance to hear exceptional speakers who have so much to share. The general public is invited to join the BCF faculty, students, and staff in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

For more information about chapel services for Fall 2019 at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.