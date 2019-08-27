Tallahassee, Fla. – First Lady Casey DeSantis has announced the theme and student contests for 2019 Hispanic Heritage Month. This year’s theme will be “Celebrating Public Service” to recognize and pay tribute to Hispanic leaders who play prominent roles in public service throughout Florida.

“Governor DeSantis and I are excited to join Floridians across the state in honoring some of our greatest Hispanic leaders and public servants,” said First Lady DeSantis. “Florida is particularly rich in Hispanic history and culture. In celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, we welcome the opportunity to celebrate the great accomplishments of our Hispanic neighbors and Americans of Hispanic descent for their noteworthy contributions to the Sunshine State.”

First Lady DeSantis invited students to participate in academic and creative contests based on this year’s theme. Students in grades K-3 are invited to participate in an art contest while students in grades 4-12 are invited to participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.

About the Student Art Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest is open to all K-3 students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.

About the Student Essay Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest is open to all 4-12 students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

About the Excellence in Education Award

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle, or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12). Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.

Contest Entries and Nominating Forms and Guidelines

Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.

Volunteer Florida

Hispanic Heritage Month Committee

1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

All entries must be received by 5 pm (ET) on Friday, September 13, 2019.

For more information about the contests please visit www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.