Walton Outdoors will be hosting their 10th annual Explore the Outdoors Festival on Saturday, October 19. The fun-filled family event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the beautiful waterfront location of Live Oak Landing Outdoor Destination, 229 Pitts Avenue in Freeport.

The day is geared toward engaging children to the wonders of exploring nature and the outdoor experience. Hands on activities will include fishing, kayaking, wildlife, archery, interactive educational exhibits, giveaways and much more. The event is free for all ages. The water activities are geared for children six-years-old and up.

Activities and exhibits include:

• Learn to fish on Black Creek with fishing pros

• Florida Fish and Wildlife fresh water fishing exhibit

• FISH FLORIDA fishing rod/reel giveaways

• Freshwater fishing education with Florida Fish and Wildlife

• Kayaking

• Archery

• Boating with Wounded Warrior Fishing and Backwater Tours

• Birding with the Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

• Wildlife exhibit with Florida Fish and Wildlife

• Topsail Hill Preserve State Park exhibit

• Eden Gardens State Park exhibit

• Northwest Florida Astronomy Club stargazing

• Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance touch tank

• Smokey the Bear and his friends from Forestry

• Florida Sea Grant exhibit

• Freeport Town Planters Society crafts

• Beekeeping exhibit with Jeff Chesser

• Walton County Master Gardeners activity

• Crafts with Glendale Memorial Nature Preserve

• Nonie’s Ark Animal Encounters

• Florida Public Archaeology exhibit

• Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge exhibit

• Florida Trail exhibit

• South Walton County Mosquito Control exhibit

• North Walton Fire and Rescue exhibit

• Food will be available for purchase from Black Creek Café

• On site parking

• Free admission

For more information, send an email: info@waltonoutdoors.com, or call (850) 267-2064.