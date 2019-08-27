CPD seeks help in identifying suspect

The Chipley Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle. The incident occurred early Wednesday afternoon while the victim was cutting grass at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chipley. The victim was approached on foot by an unknown male asking for work. While the victim was responding to his question, the suspect pulled a firearm out and began making demands. The suspect held the victim at gun point and tied him to a chain link fence. The suspect then fled from the scene on the victim’s truck with trailer and lawn equipment in tow. Bystanders on break from work happened by this location and spotted the victim tied up. The bystanders then notified police and freed the victim.

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”-6’2” tall, medium complexion, average build, mid 20’s to early 30’s, thin beard, and at the time of the incident was wearing grey jeans, a light colored t-shirt, ball cap, and white sneakers.

The Police Department is urging anyone that may have seen something in the area of the church near Walmart and Tractor Supply Co to please come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Washington County is offering a reward of up to $500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You must call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous in order to receive a reward if the information given leads to the suspect’s arrest.

If you have any information related to this case please call Crime Stoppers of Washington County at (850) 638-TIPS.