Chesnut obit

Mr. Gary Robin Chesnut, age 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

He was born December 14, 1955 in Chipley, Florida to the late Jimmy ‘J.O’ and Orene Chesnut. In addition to his parents, Robin was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mike Chesnut and Jamie Chesnut.

Mr. Chesnut is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sherrie Chesnut, one son, Gary James Chesnut and two daughters, Robin LeAnn Chesnut and Amy LeAnn Chesnut; six grandchildren, Haylee Chesnut, Zoey Chesnut, Allie Chesnut, Jameson Spivey, Justin Spivey and Aiden Chesnut; two sisters, Shelia Shiver and Charlotte Daniels & husband Doyle; many nieces and nephews, family, friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Northside Assembly of God Church with Rev. Ed Bell, Rev. Chuck Glass officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Head Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Boyett speaking. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.