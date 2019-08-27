BCF receives surprise visit from Mark Hall

Mark Hall, a 1995 graduate of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, stopped by the campus for a surprise visit on August 15. For those that don’t know, Hall is the lead singer of the seven-member contemporary Christian band, Casting Crowns, receiving multiple awards for their music and message. Hall gradated with a BA in Music from BCF and continues to serve as the youth minister at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough, GA. Even with the acclaimed success, Hall and members of the band take serious raising their families and serving in their home church. Hall is not only a gifted musician, performer, and songwriter, but he has authored four best-selling books.

The award-winning group, Casting Crowns, has released four deeply-loved albums and one enjoyable holiday album. Having won four awards from The American Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, and nominated for over thirty-seven awards by the Dove Awards, Casting Crowns has never swayed from the message clearly portrayed in one of their songs, “The Voice of Truth.” As one of the largest Christian bands, Casting Crowns also won a Grammy Award which altogether totals over twenty awards and fifty-two nominations.

While Hall was visiting on campus, he shared some thoughts during an interview with Multi-Media Manager Dustin Williams. Williams asked Hall, “So what do you think is different about BCF than any other college?” Hall responded, “I think if I would have gone to a big, huge college, I would have drowned in it. What I liked is that you knew all your professors; you were eating lunch with them, it was just normal. Friendships and relationships were easy to make. And to me, the relationships were just as big as the education. It was things like youth rallies and churches that got me into writing songs.” Williams also asked, “How do you think attending BCF helped you in your ministry both as a youth pastor and as the lead singer of Casting Crowns?” Hall referred to his four-year degree earned at BCF and stated, “All of the theology classes really helped build me. I think music deserves some true theology. There aren’t a lot of people walking around humming sermons, their humming songs. And so, my degree helped me incorporate that into my music.”

For their upcoming tour, Casting Crowns will be preforming beginning August 30, in Woodstock, VA, and ending up in Hartford, CT in November. Their music is streamed live on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube. For more information on the Music degrees offered or to learn more about The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.