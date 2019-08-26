H B Hall, age 92, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 24, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1927 in Milton, Florida. He was the son of the late Hosia L. Hall and Maude L. Price Hall.

He is survived by his son David Wayne Hall Sr. of Graceville, his three grandchildren, David Wayne ‘Dave’ Hall, Jr. (Ashley) of Bonifay, Trevor Hall of Bonifay, and Megan Hall (Robert Broxson) of Pensacola, six great grandchildren, Kayleigh Elizabeth Hall, Kamila Lane Hall, Kloe Karoline Hall, Samuel James Hall, Ophelia Nadine Broxson and Ashlyn Hope Skinner, as well as his brothers, Hosia L. Hall, Jr. of Donalsonville, GA and Sessiom F. Hall of Fort Myers, FL. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

H B was preceded in death by both his parents, his wife of 70 years, Ruby Nadine Long Hall, a son, Edward Lee Hall, five sisters, Vivian Pollock, Jimmy V. McNutt, Vestar Adams, Faye Smith and Foye Bess and one brother, Billey Hall.

Final services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson, officiating, and under the direction of Peel Funeral Home. Interment was in the Bonifay Cemetery. Pall bearers were David Hall, Jr., Trevor Hall, Clayton Ward, Kevin Collins, Bert Long and Robert Broxson.