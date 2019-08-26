Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 23.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.03/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.26/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.03/g while the highest is $3.29/g, a difference of $1.26/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.67/g while the most expensive is $5.75/g, a difference of $4.08/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 16.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 25.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

August 26, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 26, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 26, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 26, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

August 26, 2014: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 26, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 26, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

August 26, 2011: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

August 26, 2010: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 26, 2009: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

“For now six straight weeks we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and after last week’s escalation in the trade battle between the U.S. and China, it’s possible that the streak continues longer than previously anticipated as oil markets react to the news, sending oil lower,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Labor Day around the corner, motorists will see the cheapest end to the summer since 2016, a great send-off to wrap up the summer driving season, but more good news likely lay ahead for motorists. Gas prices will likely decline even more substantially starting in mid-September as most of the nation begins the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline starting September 16. Fall will bring plenty of falling gas prices, so long as there remains turmoil between the U.S. and China.”