Culver obit

Richard W. Culver, age 84 of Bonifay, passed from this life on August 23, 2019 at his daughter’s residence.

Richard was born on April 30, 1935 in Southfield, Michigan to Winfred and Cecil Culver. He served in the United States Army and then worked as a manager for Pacific Gas & Electric Company. He loved to ride his motorcycle and was a part of the Southern Cruisers Club. Mr. Richard had lived in Florida for the previous 20 years since retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Winfred and Cecil Culver; brother: Donald Culver.

He is survived by his daughters: Kathryn Lowe and husband Donnie of Bonifay, FL, Karen Elaine Oeth of Eureka, CA; son: Daniel Raymond Culver and wife Helen of Eureka, CA; former wife & lifelong friend: Mattie Lou Culver of Eureka, CA; sister: Eileen Reynolds of Brunswick, ME; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.