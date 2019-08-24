Ramirez obit

William Jesse Ramirez, age 69, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1950 in Hartford, CA to the late Guerillmo and Maria (Lopez) Ramirez.

He’s been a resident of the Chipley area for 30 years moving from California. He is a member of the Church of Christ of Chipley and also served our country in the United States Air Force.

William is survived by his loving wife, Norma S. Ramirez of Chipley, FL, 8 children, 32 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 P.M. Funeral service will begin at 2:30 P.M. with Reverend Darrell Yontz officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.