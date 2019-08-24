News from Washington County Christian School

WCCS Celebrating Hard Work – Lunch with the Principal

Students at Washington County Christian School who made the honor roll for the final 9 weeks of the 2018-19 school year were treated to lunch with the principal on Friday, August 16, 2019. Each 9 weeks, students achieving this goal have their names listed in the local news and are invited to have lunch with Mrs. Moore.

Washington County Christian School – A Giving School

Washington County Christian School is excited about plans to begin a new program of giving and sending. According to Administrator, Mrs. Debbie Moore, “Our goal is to sponsor Christian organizations and missionaries, domestic and abroad. We hope to instill in our students a desire to take part in changing the world for Christ by giving to those who are serving full time.” In addition, students are encouraged to consider serving the community and the world by becoming involved in mission projects, mission trips, and possibly even full-time ministry. This year the school will be sponsoring St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, One More Child Ministries of Florida, The Voice of the Martyrs, Linc-Up Missions, and Awesome God Missions/Missionary Rommel Gutierrez in the Philippines.

This past spring the students were thrilled to meet missionary to the Philippines, Rommel Gutierrez and his son, Joshua. They spent the day sharing about their culture, the work they do, and the opportunities available for serving with them.