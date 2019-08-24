Man attempts to flee traffic stop; large amount of meth seized

A motorcyclist was arrested on drug trafficking charges after leading Washington County deputies on a short pursuit before crashing on Blue Lake Road in Chipley.

Just after 10 p.m. on August 13th, the driver, 32-year-old Christopher Norrell, failed to stop for a WCSO deputy on Brickyard Road. He then traveled through the McDonald’s parking lot and attempted to flee the area at a high rate of speed on S.R. 77.

As Norrell turned onto Blue Lake Road, seemingly unaware of the dead end, he attempted to elude deputies a second time but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Norrell immediately surrendered and was taken into custody.

During a search, deputies located a black box which contained more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, used hypodermic needles, a tourniquet, and 25 pills which included Xanax, Lortab, and Subutex.

Norrell, who is wanted on an Alabama warrant for violation of probation, admitted to purchasing the methamphetamine in Dothan, with the plans of stopping by a few houses before leaving a friend’s house in Chipley.

Deputies transported Norrell to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of fleeing and eluding, operating a motorcycle without a license, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking methamphetamine.