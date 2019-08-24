James E. Lott, age 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on July 18, 1942 in Pensacola, Florida to Aubrey and Josie Pelham Lott. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since coming from Jacksonville in 1984. James worked as the Division Manager for Dixie Lily Foods for over 32 years. After retirement from Dixie Lily, he owned and operated Panhandle Food Service, as well as Hoover Mill.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Aubrey and Josie Lott; brother: Jessie “Buck” Lott.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Olla Lott of Chipley, FL; one daughter: Stacey Lott Dudley (Terry) of Chipley, FL; twin brother: Aubrey Edwin Lott (Debbie) of Plant City, FL; two sisters: Mary Ann Wasmund of Apalachicola, FL, Kathy Anderson of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren: Paige Carter, Gauge Carter, Allie Anne Barrick, Josh Dudley (Aaron), Jessica Bradley (Logan); three great grandchildren: Anslie Carter, Asher Bradley, Abel Bradley; special sister & brother in law: Judy and Terry Horn of Jacksonville, FL; special nephew: Michael Horn of Graceville, FL; mother in law Geneva Mears of Bonifay, Fl; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Monday, August 26, 2019 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Josh Dudley and Rev. David Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.