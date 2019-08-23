Miracle Worker auditions September 8 and 9 at Chipola

Chipola College Theatre will hold open auditions for The Miracle Worker Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in auditioning for the role of Helen Keller will be auditioned separately before the general casting call, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 and at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. The show will run Oct. 17-20.

Character descriptions are as follows:

Helen Keller, 8-11 years old is a deaf, blind mute. She is involved in intense physical scenes. Must have a strong connection to Anne Sullivan.

Annie Sullivan is Helen’s teacher. She is a strong and vibrant woman determined to connect Helen to the world. She is involved in intense physical scenes. Irish accent is a plus but not necessary.

Captain Arthur Keller is Helen’s father. He is stern, but devoted to his family.

Kate Keller, Helen’s mother, is tormented by Helen’s perceivably insurmountable disability. She is determined to give Helen any chance she can get.

James Keller is Helen’s half-brother, the son of the captain. He sees Helen as mentally-defective and believes it best she be put in an asylum.

Aunt Eve, Helen’s aunt is a talkative, opinionated woman who serves as the catalyst for the Kellers’ contact with Perkins school for the Blind.

Anagnos/Doctor is Annie’s counselor at the Perkins Institution for the Blind. A dear and kind man, he is very fond of Annie. He serves as a mentor and friend. Will double as doctor.

Viney, a servant is cheerful and very loving towards the Keller children.

Jimmy, appears to be in his pre-teen years and is Annie’s dead brother. This part will be played as an onstage character and/or a voiceover.

Three blind girls appear to be ages 6-16 and have minimal lines. Martha, age 8-12, is a playmate of Helen. Percy, 8-12, is a playmate of Helen.

For information, contact Director Charles Sirmon at 850-718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu