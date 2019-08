The Chipola College Library will host a book signing for Chipola history professor Robert Ivey’s new book, “The Day the Angels Came to Dunning.” The signing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on the book, visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-day-the-angels-came-to-dunning-robert-l-ivey/1132053826 or contact Robert at iveyr@chipola.edu.

