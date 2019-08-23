Burden obit

Mrs. Linda Kaye Burden, age 66, of Caryville, Florida passed away August 14, 2019 at her daughter’s home. She was born May 21, 1953 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Robert Landing Burden and Kay Adeline Beloit Burden.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burden was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Burden.

Linda is survived by her three children, Leanna Burden Music and Casey Music of Caryville, FL, Joshua Burden and Brittney Cutchen of Caryville, FL and Pearl Burden of Hayesville, NC; eight grandchildren, Holden Music, Cash Music, Conner Music, Ivy Cagle, Camo Davis, Corben Cutchen, Jaxen Cutchen, Jordon Cutchen.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.