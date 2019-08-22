Washington County fatal crash

Terrance Jerome Spires, 32 of Marianna, was involved in an accident at Sunday Road / Rex Circle in Washington County on August 9 where he sustained injuries leading to his death.

The vehicle driven by Spires, a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling to the east on Sunday Road according to the FHP report. At the time, Spires was being sought by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for active warrants.

The WCSO encountered the vehicle on Sunday Road and proceeded to stop it. During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Spires before he fled the scene in the vehicle heading east. He attempted to negotiate a curve to the left, but due to the speed, he was unsuccessful. The vehicle left the roadway to the east and proceeded to rotate in a counter-clockwise fashion and overturn. It came to rest upside down, facing towards the northwest. Spires was transported from the scene by Washington County EMS to Bay Medical Center.

On August 17, at 6:21 a.m., Spires succumbed to injuries he sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased by Bay Medical Hospital staff.