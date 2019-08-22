Harris obit

Mr. James David ‘Bo’ Harris, age 56, of Bonifay, Florida passed away August 20, 2019 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born April 2, 1963 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Daymond Harris and Johnnie Mae Lee.

In addition to his parents, Bo was preceded in death by three brothers, Amos Harris, Willie Collins and William Harris and one sister, Judy Hicks.

Bo is survived by his wife, Amy David of Bonifay, FL; a daughter, Crystal Davis of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Ruthie Perkins and husband Glen of Vernon, FL; two grandchildren, Tyler Richardson and Harley Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Caryville Evangelistic Center with Charles Barton and Lisa Coate officiating. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.