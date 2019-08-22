Drug arrest

Washington County Drug Task Force assisted State Probation on a home search that leads to new charges.

On Wednesday, August 21, at approximately 9 a.m. the Drug Task Force officers along with a State Probation officer met at the residence of Hollie J Nobles, 1270 Brickyard Road in Chipley. Nobles gave officers permission to search her residence where they found a black scale with crystal like residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. The officers also located a vape pod that tested positive for THC, a syringe containing liquid that also tested positive for methamphetamine. All of these items where located in the master bedroom, which is the room Nobles stays in and where all her personal belongs are located.

Nobles was put on drug offender probation in April of 2019 for possession of methamphetamine, she is now facing the following charges.

-Violation of probation

-Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

-Possession of a controlled substance (THC)

-Possession of drug paraphernalia