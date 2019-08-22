CPD reports armed robbery

On Wednesday, August 21, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Chipley Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery that had occurred at 1664 Main Street. Once on scene police officers made contact with the victim and two witnesses who informed officers that the suspect got away with the victim’s truck, trailer and lawn equipment.

The suspect is described as a thin build black male between 6’-6’2 wearing a t-shirt, grey jeans, and white tennis shoes. The truck stolen is a 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 4 door. The 16-foot single gate black trailer with rails had 2 Exmark laser z 60’ zero turn mowers, 2 blowers and 2 weed eaters on it. The last known direction of travel was east on interstate 10.

The victim was taken to NWFCH where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

If anyone has any information regarding this case we are asking that you call the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310, or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of Washington County at (850) 638-TIPS.