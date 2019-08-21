Smith obit

Steven Joshua “Josh” Smith, 42 of Graceville passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

A graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Josh was born in Geneva, Alabama on August 30, 1977. He was a machinist with MaTex Hose in Dothan and a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. Josh enjoyed collecting guns, baseball cards and four wheeling.

Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Alderman officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Survived by his parents Barry and Wanda Carnley, Graceville; wife Lisa Marie Smith, one daughter Joslyn Rose Smith, one son, Jackson Stokes Hallford, Dothan, AL; grandfather Ed Carnley, Graceville; two brothers Alton “Toby” Smith (Misty), Jeremy Daniel Smith, Graceville; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Rose Shelley.