Report of gun on campus results in juvenile charged

HOLMES COUNTY – A juvenile is charged with making threats against a school official and lewd and lascivious battery following an investigation by Holmes County Sheriff’s Office into a report of a Holmes County High School student having gun in his backpack.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, August 20, the School Resource Deputy assigned to HCHS responded to the report, along with members of the HCHS staff.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the student, identified as 16-year-old Jose Cornejo, was in possession of a pellet gun that strongly resembled a .45 caliber handgun. The investigation further revealed several disturbing videos on the student’s phone, including one in which he made threats against a school official with the gun and another in which he is depicted committing lewd and lascivious acts on another minor child.

Cornejo was taken into custody and is charged with making threats against a school official and lewd and lascivious battery.

This investigation is ongoing.