PANAMA CITY – The Florida Highway Patrol is announcing Operation SAFE ROADS, an intensified traffic safety enforcement effort. Operation SAFE ROADS starts on August 24, 2019 at 7:00 PM and runs through 2:00 AM on August 25, 2019.

During this time, troopers in the Pensacola and Panama City Districts will concentrate enforcement efforts on major roadways to detect and apprehend impaired drivers and enforce hazardous moving violations (e.g. aggressive driving, unlawful speed, failing to move-over and distracted driving). Troopers will also be actively looking for criminal activity to include drug and human trafficking, seeking to recover stolen vehicles, and apprehending fugitives from justice.

The Florida Highway Patrol encourages motorists to report impaired drivers and criminal activity by dialing *FHP (*347) from their cellular telephones.