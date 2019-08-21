New programs kick off at FPTC

“Our inaugural Summer Creative Sessions at Florida Panhandle Technical College illustrated to our staff that there was a huge adult interest and demand for high-tech creative offerings, and we are proud to announce that we are now offering Digital Video Technology, which includes course work inclusive of Video Production, Photography, Drone Technology, Audio Production and Radio and TV Production,” stated Martha Compton, director of Florida Panhandle Technical College.

In her statement, Compton alludes to students from Bonifay, Vernon, Graceville, Bethlehem, Cottondale and Chipley, all of whom embarked on a learning journey inclusive of drone technology, along with the principles of digital photography, video production and audio production during the Summer of 2019.

“We enjoyed a large group of very bright individuals in the Summer Sessions,” added instructor Paul Goulding. “We will be shooting and editing photos and video, recording music in a studio environment, producing aerial photography, operating the campus radio station and much more, as part of this new program, and our students are excited to say the least.”

The program is open to adults and high school students, and the course is expected to fill quickly, so interested persons should call 850-638-1180 extension 317 on Monday through Friday from 8AM until 3PM for information and to register, or drop by the FPTC Student Services at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, or visit the website at www.FPTC.edu for more information.