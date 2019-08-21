Davis obit

Noel Gordon Davis Jr, age 54 of Chipley, passed away from this life August 18, 2019 at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida surrounded by his loving family.

Noel was born on January 16, 1965 in Logan, West Virginia to Noel Gordon Davis Sr and Vera Ruth Davis. He worked as a maintenance coordinator for 15+ years for Corbin Auto Sales in Chipley. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and New Orleans Saints. He was very giving, kind hearted and had been described as having a “heart of gold.”

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his fiancé: Glenda Roche and her daughter Brittany Roche and grandson Kingston Davis of Chipley, FL; one sister: Miriam Stephens of Fruitland Park, FL; neice: Rebekah Mahlan and her daughter Mackenzie Stoe and her son Kodiak Mahlan of Fruitland Park, FL; nephew: Jonathan Stephens of Fruitland Park, FL.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Times to be announced. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.