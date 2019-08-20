Suspicious persons report results in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A concerned citizen’s report of suspicious activity led to the arrest of a Bonifay man Friday, August 16.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was approached around 3:30 Friday afternoon by a who man advised two men appeared to be prowling the area of Highway 179 near Sowell Loop Circle.

The deputy was able to locate and make contact with the subjects, identified as 42-year-old Quincy Z. Stewart and 58-year-old Charles D. Mixon, both of Bonifay.

During the course of the interaction, Stewart complied with the deputy’s request to empty his pockets, handing over a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a ball of tin foil.

A cigarette pack was pulled from Mixon’s pants pocket and was found to contain two small bags of methamphetamine.

Stewart is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mixon was arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Once at the jail, Mixon was found to also be in possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.

Mixon, who was out on bond from a drug possession arrest in June, is additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.