Mary Hazel Shaw, 81, of Grand Ridge, Florida passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. She was born March 30, 1938 to Milton and Julia Bryant.

Mary was a very gifted seamstress, worked at West Point Home factory in Chipley, FL where she retired in 2012. She was a member of Cypress Community Church, enjoyed her flowers and working in the yard. She most loved Thanksgiving each year, having her children and grandchildren with her. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and truly enjoyed helping raise the next generation of grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Julia Bryant; her husband, Byron Wayne Shaw; granddaughter, Mary Billie LeighAnn Shaw; and great-granddaughter, Brilynn Grace Howell.

She is survived by her four sons, Ricky (Ellen) Shaw of Dellwood, FL, Terry (Julia) Shaw of Mt. Pleasant, Florida, Michael (Lisa) Shaw of Grand Ridge, FL, Darrell (Loretta) Shaw of Bascom; three daughters, Gladys (Tim) Mercer of Dellwood, Marcie Shaw, Shannon Howell, both of Grand Ridge, FL; brother, Kenneth Bryant; sister, Carolyn Johnson, both of Grand Ridge, FL; 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Pat Goff of Grand Ridge.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cypress Community Church, with Reverends James Barwick and Roland Bamberg officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family of Mary Shaw would like to extend a very special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice staff for the kindness and care shown to their mother.