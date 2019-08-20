Everyone is invited to meet Alina Aisina – who received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift as a child in a Central Asian country. Alina, now 22, will be sharing about this life-changing experience. Also Brenda and Tom Stallworth will be sharing about their recent visit to South Africa to distribute shoeboxes.

Saturday, September 14th, at 9 AM

First United Methodist Church of Panama City (903 East 4th St., Panama City, FL).

Alina will speak about how God reached out to her through her shoebox gift and how she is helping to pass along God’s love through the Operation Christmas Child ministry.

We will also be providing up-to-date information how to get your church ready to pack and collect Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and where to drop them off this year.

Plus hints on great OCC shopping strategies.

Saturday, September 14th, at 6:30 PM

Eastside Baptist Church of Marianna (4785 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL).

Meet Alina and hear about how God showed her His love through a shoebox gift.

Enjoy a bowl of ice cream.

Get ready for the upcoming shoebox collection season.

For more information or to ask a question call/text Brenda and Tom Stallworth 850-643-7647.