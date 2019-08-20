Missing Washington County woman found deceased

The search for missing Washington County woman, Carolyn Hogue, began Monday afternoon when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Hogue had walked away from her home on Paradise Lakes Road in Vernon.

At daybreak, Tuesday morning, teams continued the search and located Ms. Hogue’s body.

“It deeply saddens me to inform you Ms. Hogue was found deceased this morning,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Our hearts are with the family and we will continue to support them in any way they need. So many people have rallied behind this family by sharing information and assisting in ground searches. Thank you. I am incredibly grateful for our community and fellow first responders.”