July unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in July 2019, down 0.1 percentage point from the June 2019 rate, and down 0.2 percentage point from a year ago. There were 344,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,354,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in July.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 9,012,000 in July 2019, an increase of 22,900 jobs overt the month. This is the first time in Florida history, the seasonally adjusted employment level crossed the 9 million threshold. The state gained 227,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.6 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 3.9 percent in July 2019. This rate was 0.2 percentage point lower that the region’s year ago rare of 4.1 percent. The labor force was 42,050, up 321 over the year. There were 1,628 unemployed residents in the region.