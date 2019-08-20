Bay Legislative Delegation meeting

The Bay County Legislative Delegation will hold their annual Pre-Session meetings on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the following location:

5:00 p.m. CST, Bay County Government Building, 840 West 11th Street Panama City, FL

This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2020 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Bay County Legislation Delegation meeting, please email gainer.george@flsenate.gov or gainey.andrea@flsenate.gov or contact Senator Gainer’s district office at (850) 747-5454 no later than 4 p.m., Friday, September 20th.

The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna), Representative Jay Trumbull (R-Panama City) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City).