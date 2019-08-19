Vernon man arrested

A Vernon man is facing additional felony drug charges after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed an arrest warrant last week.

Willie Gene Boyett, 44, was wanted after failing to appear in court on a previous charge for possession of methamphetamine and failure to pay child support.

Deputies arrested Boyett at his residence on Creekside Drive on August 11th. At the time of his arrest, Boyett was found to be in possession of more than 4 grams of methamphetamine, two black digital scales, and two glass pipes.

Boyett was booked into the Washington County Jail on the outstanding warrants and facing additional charges of possess of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.