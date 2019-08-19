Runaway teens sought for third time; warrants issued for grand theft

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Holmes County teenagers are being sought after running away from home for the third time since the end of July, this time facing felony charges for Grand Theft.

The juveniles, 16-year-old Elanie Marie Alday and 15-year-old Alex C. Baker, were last seen at their homes in the area of Line Road in Ponce de Leon and Circle North Lane in Westville, respectively, between the hours of 11 p.m. Saturday, August 17 and 9 a.m. Sunday, August 18.

A family member advised the teens had taken a pick-up truck and a 9mm handgun; however, Baker contacted them later to advise of where he left the firearm.

A BOLO has been issued for the teens, who are possibly headed to Louisiana.

The stolen vehicle is described as a blue, four-door 2003 Dodge Ram with a dent in the front driver’s side bumper, some tailgate damage, and having a toolbox and generator in the truck bed at the time it was taken.

Alday is a white female with dark brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’7” in height and weighs between 100 and 105 lbs and was last seen wearing pajamas.

Baker is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” in height and weighs about 180 lbs and was last seen wearing a turquoise American Eagle shirt, a pair of jeans with a hole in the right knee, and green boots.

Both teens are charged with grand theft of a vehicle and grand theft of a firearm.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these teenagers is asked to call HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.