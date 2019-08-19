Locke obit

On Friday, August 16, 2019, Edna Kate Locke peacefully passed from this life to the next surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Locke was born in Coffee County, Alabama, on July 18, 1933, the daughter of the late O.A. and Cloe Davis. She was a devoted and kind wife, mother, daughter, granny, sister, and aunt. Throughout her life Mrs. Locke was an industrious homemaker who enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cooking for her loved ones. She worked as a custodian at Bethlehem School until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Carmel Assembly of God Church for more than 65 years serving many of those years as Sunday school secretary and teacher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Jennings Locke, her brother, Robert Davis, and her sisters, Frances Taylor and Faye Creamer.

She is survived by her son, David Locke and wife, Josephine; her daughter, Debora Caporale and husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Carrie Alexander and husband, Shawn, Kyle Locke, Ashleigh Caporale Varghese and husband, Allen, and Evan Caporale and wife, Genesis; her great-grandchildren, Landon Windsor, Kate Varghese, and Elizabeth Varghese; her sister, Jean Gilbert and husband, Winston; her brother, William Davis and wife, Martha; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Florida, with the Rev. Thomas Moore, the Rev. Jerry Moore, the Rev. Jonathan West, and the Rev. Tim Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God Church. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.