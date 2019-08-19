Damiano obit

Martha J. Damiano, age 64 of Alford, FL passed from this life on August 17, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born on April 28, 1955 to the late Otis and Odessa (Hall) Clanton in Port St. Joe, FL.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Damiano.

Survivors include, daughter: Jennifer Sloan and husband Dennis of Alford, FL; son: Otis Peavy and wife Julie of Fort McCoy, FL; step-son: Lewis Damiano and wife Courtney of Tennessee; step-daughters: Sherri Ryder and Donna Kilburn both of Boston, MA; sister: Elaine Clanton Plotke of North Carolina; grandchildren: Dennis Sloan Jr., Randy Sloan, Tabatha Peavy, Bradley Peavy, Lillie Peavy and one great grandchild.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 8:00-9:00 A.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Following the visitation a graveside service will be held at Lake View Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

