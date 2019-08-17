Churches welcome new BCF students

Excitement was in the air as both new and returning students arrived on campus at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville greeted by leaders from local churches in the area. After all of the formal instructions provided during New Student Orientation, students enjoyed a time of fellowship gathering information from members of the area churches. One of the highlights at the beginning of each semester is the “Church Meet and Greet” where students have an opportunity to learn about local church services, ministry opportunities, and meet members of area churches. This event is a great way for students to identify and get involved in a church that is similar to the one they left to attend college.

On Thursday evening during orientation, BCF students meet with representatives from churches in the local area and began to feel the strong partnership between the churches and the college. Gift bags were given to each student by the churches that were filled with various goodies, dorm room necessities, and informational fliers on worship times. Several churches had students submit their names for drawings held during the festivities which enabled students to leave the BCF Wellness Center with numerous treasures.

The churches come and participate at the beginning of the fall semester with the purpose of helping students find a place of worship and service during college. A total of fifteen churches participated in the annual Church Meet and Greet including for the first time, Blue Lake Baptist Church in Chipley, Fla. According to the pastor, they were invited to join the event and after speaking with students, church members believed they made the right choice in participating. One member stated, “We are hoping for some students this Sunday, what a blessing it has been to be here.” Another church that participated was Selma Baptist Church in Dothan, Ala. This church is not only home to some of our BCF faculty, but their newly elected Music Minister, Chris Cable, is a recent graduate from The Baptist College of Florida. After asking Selma member, BCF Professor Cathy Bugg, “Why have you chosen to come to the Meet and Greet this year?” she quickly responded that “Selma is a church that is made up of a young staff, committed to spreading God’s Word and preaching the gospel unapologetically. If nothing else, we want students to know there is a church that loves them in Dothan.”

The purpose of the Church Meet and Greet is steeped in the passionate desire of connecting students with people who will care for them, pray for them, and love them during their college experience. It is a place to make new friends and connect with people who are on the same journey.

For more information on The Baptist College of Florida or to learn more about the special events, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.