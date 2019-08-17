Carter obit

James Arland Carter, Jr., 55 of Chipley, Florida died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Born Friday, December 6, 1963 in Fulton, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Carter and the late Wanda Jones Carter.

Surviving are sons, Timothy Carter of Caryville, FL and Jeramy Carter of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Lisa Carroll of Bonifay, FL and Christian Marie Carter of TN , sisters, Angela Ingram of Dothan, AL, Wanda Mayo of Chipley, FL and Laura Bodie of Chipley, FL, half brother, Aaron Carter, half sister, Sharma Wheeler, nephews Travis Bodie of Bonifay, FL, David Bodie of MI, nieces, Betsy Case of KY, Destiny Yates of Chipley, FL; 6 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Bro Tony McCullough officiating. Interment was in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.