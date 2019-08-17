BCM Night of Worship

As the summer break came to an end, both new and returning students attending The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville made their way to the campus for the upcoming fall semester. The BCF Student Life and Marketing Team planned multiple events and activities to welcome new students and provide times of fellowship with returning students as friendships were being formed. New students had the chance to journey through orientation, meet different church leaders from the community, and move into their residence halls all during the first week. Returning students trickled onto the campus over the weekend and joined in on the activities to offer support and meet new students. The Saturday “Night of Worship” was the perfect reminder of what the main focus of BCF truly is—that is training and equipping the next greatest generation of Christian leaders to “Change the World, Through the Unchanging Word®”.

On August 10, BCF Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) held the first major event of the semester, “Night of Worship” in the R. G. Lee Chapel. This special worship service was not only enjoyed by the BCF family, but also by several church groups and those watching on Facebook Live. The event was led by the praise and worship band from Grace Church in Bonifay, Fla., which included several BCF students. In addition to hymn favorites, “There is a Fountain” and “Come Thou Fount,” the worship team performed several contemporary praise songs, shared scripture, and prayed. It was a special time of worship where students dedicated the new school year to the Lord and were reminded it was the Lord who brought them to BCF.

For more information on upcoming events or future chapel service at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.