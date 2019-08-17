BCF welcomes new students

New Student Orientation at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is one of the welcoming and informational tools for engaging new incoming students. From the very beginning, as students are unloading cars with dorm essentials, the campus is revived by the lively atmosphere each student brings. The two-day orientation at BCF is always an exciting time of preparing new students for the adventures that await them on their first official day of class. BCF faculty and staff strive to make those first couple of days on campus, away from home, as welcoming and informational as possible for the new students.

This year’s New Student Orientation was held August 8-9, beginning with registration and a delicious breakfast provided by the staff in the college dining facility, the Deese Center. Immediately following breakfast, new students made their way to the R. G. Lee Chapel where they enjoyed a time of student-led praise and worship and welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. As always, Kinchen shared from his heart how excited he was to greet new students and reminded them that, “no matter where you came from, God knows where you are and is with you through this journey.” Kinchen concluded with one of his favorite scripture verses and admonitions, “Do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly…” (Micah 6:8).

After chapel, new students gathered in the Mills Center where they watched a series of videos designed to help them become familiar with the different faces around the BCF campus. Students went over the policies and procedures found within the Student Handbook and identified where all of the important student resources could be found. New students were given the opportunity to meet with their academic advisor over lunch and enjoy a time of fellowship with returning students pursuing the same major. After lunch, students enjoyed a bus tour around the Graceville community to provide a point of reference in the town that is now called home. The first day of orientation ended with dinner in the Deese Center, followed by a chance for students to explore information on local churches during the Church Meet and Greet event. Orientation wrapped up on Friday with information on campus safety, a Resident Assistant-led scavenger hunt exposing students to frequently visited campus offices, and a fun evening of “Gym Jam” in the BCF Wellness center led by Wes Hamby and Neal Potter.

After two days filled with non-stop activities and a special BCM Night of Worship, many new students walked together into the classroom for the first time on the BCF campus August 12. The beginning of the semester is always a fun, exciting time for new students as they begin their journey of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®”.

For more information on degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.